Aviation

Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida

A unique mansion in Kissimmee, Florida, has found its way onto the real estate market, listed for a cool $3 million. But this isn’t your typical luxury property. The highlight of this mansion is its aviation-themed design, a feature that sets it apart from the usual opulence of high-end real estate. As you step through the doors, you are greeted by not just grandeur, but also a fascinating journey through aviation history.

An Aviator’s Dream

The mansion is a veritable treasure trove for aviation enthusiasts, boasting flight simulators, aviation-themed rooms, and a remarkable piece de resistance – a retired military helicopter that has been repurposed into a unique bedroom. This helicopter, which braved the turbulent skies of Afghanistan and Iraq, is now grounded within the confines of this luxurious property, offering a sleeping experience unlike any other. The chopper is valued at a staggering $25 million and has been ingeniously transformed into a gaming flight simulator, bunk beds, and an art installation – a testament to creative ingenuity and a love for flight.

More Than Just a Helicopter

But the aviation theme does not stop at the helicopter. The mansion also houses a vast collection of military flight suits, artifacts, and historical pieces, effectively turning parts of the property into a mini aviation museum. And of course, the mansion delivers on the luxury front too. It features 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a host of amenities including a pool, spa, and golf course frontage, making it a property that combines novelty with opulence.

Prime Location and Availability

Beyond its unique features and amenities, the mansion’s location adds another layer of allure. It’s just a seven-mile drive from Disney, offering easy access to the world-famous amusement park. Currently, the property is open for viewings, with its listing on Zillow providing a detailed look at its many features and collections. As first reported by The Miami Herald, this aviation-themed mansion is certainly a standout listing in the Florida real estate market.

Aviation United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

