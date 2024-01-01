en English
Aviation

Aviation Alert: Dense Fog Leads to IFR Conditions in Pacific Northwest

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Aviation Alert: Dense Fog Leads to IFR Conditions in Pacific Northwest

As we usher in 2024, the Pacific Northwest is grappling with widespread Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) conditions, a result of dense fog that is diminishing visibility for aviation. A specific turbulence warning has been issued, highlighting the potential for isolated severe turbulence between Flight Levels 230 and 330. This turbulence alert is expected to remain in effect until 4 pm across eastern Washington and Oregon.

Weather Support and Consultation

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Center Weather Service Unit (CWSU) based in Seattle have taken the lead in providing vital weather support and consultation to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic managers and controllers. The responsibility of issuing critical weather advisories, including Center Weather Advisories (CWA) and Meteorological Impact Statements (MIS), lies with the CWSU meteorologists. These advisories are crucial in helping reroute aircraft around hazardous weather conditions.

Role of CWAs and MIS

CWAs are short-term advisories that remain valid for two hours or less, indicating hazardous weather conditions that are either in progress or forecasted to develop. On the other hand, MIS is a forecast product with a validity of up to 12 hours. The MIS describes weather conditions that pose potential threats to air traffic operations.

Meteorologists as Safety Guardians

Meteorologists at the CWSU also provide formal weather briefings to FAA supervisors and individual controllers at the Seattle Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) and associated tower control facilities. These briefings, covering both day and evening shifts, are conveyed through verbal and written communications. By accurately forecasting and effectively communicating weather-related risks, CWSU meteorologists play a paramount role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic.

Aviation United States Weather
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

