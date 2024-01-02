en English
Avian Flu Claims First Polar Bear in Grim Milestone

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Avian Flu Claims First Polar Bear in Grim Milestone

Within the frosty landscapes of Utqiagvik, Alaska, a polar bear‘s life was claimed by an unexpected adversary, the avian influenza virus. Marking a tragic first, this Alaskan polar bear became the inaugural case of a polar bear dying from this highly pathogenic virus, a grim milestone in the global spread of this strain of the avian flu.

Avian Influenza: A New Threat to Polar Bears

Discovered in October and confirmed on December 6 by Alaska’s state veterinarian, the polar bear’s death from the avian flu rattled the scientific community, as this species, listed as threatened on the endangered species list, had not previously been considered vulnerable to this pathogen. The suspected contraction of the virus through the consumption of a dead bird marks a chilling development in the flu’s reach and adaptability.

Global Spread and Impact of the Virus

Since its first outbreak in North America in December 2021, the avian flu virus has left its mark on various species across the United States and Canada. Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently considering the virus a low threat to human health, its impact on bird populations and the poultry industry has been significant. In 2022, the avian flu was a key factor in egg price increases, and concerns about a potential recurrence of ‘eggflation’ are now surfacing.

Monitoring and Mitigation Measures

With extensive infections in poultry flocks and detections of the virus in wild birds and mammals, including seals and foxes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been closely monitoring the outbreak since February 8, 2022. As part of its mitigation efforts, the USDA imposed restrictions on poultry imports from several European countries to prevent the further spread of the virus.

As the avian flu continues its global march, the death of a polar bear from the virus in Alaska underscores the virus’s adaptability and potential threat to diverse species. This incident serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems and the importance of proactive measures to protect our wildlife and environment.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

