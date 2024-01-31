Avery Dennison Announces Q4 Earnings, Anticipates Robust Growth in 2024

Avery Dennison, a leading materials science and manufacturing company, held its earnings conference call announcing a 16% increase in net income for the fourth quarter, ending December 30, 2023. The company's earnings per share rose to $2.16, slightly below the Wall Street target of $2.17, but still marking a significant achievement.

Strong Performance and Future Outlook

Top executives, Deon Stander, President and CEO, and Greg Lovins, Senior VP and CFO, emphasized the company's strong performance despite a challenging market environment in 2023. The company's success was attributed to strategic focuses such as margin protection, service improvements, demand insights, and a shift towards high-value categories like Intelligent Labels. A reduction in excess inventory has set the stage for a more normalized growth trajectory in 2024.

Financial Highlights

Avery Dennison reported an adjusted EPS non-GAAP of 2.16, up 31%, and net sales reaching 2.1 billion, up 4%. The company's Intelligent Labels platform is accelerating with a target for significant growth in 2024. Even amidst a challenging 2023, the company anticipates strong earnings growth in 2024, building confidence in meeting its long-term goals. The company also deployed $225 million for acquisitions and returned $394 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the last year.

Emphasis on Intelligent Labels and Sustainability

Significant emphasis was placed on the growth of Intelligent Labels, particularly in logistics and food sectors. Avery Dennison aims for 20% growth in this area in 2024. The company's investments are centered on bridging the physical and digital worlds to address industry challenges such as labor efficiency, waste reduction, and transparency. Avery Dennison's long-term sustainability goals were also highlighted, reflecting a commitment to not only financial growth but also to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

In summary, Avery Dennison remains confident in its strategies and execution capabilities. The company's strong focus on Intelligent Labels, commitment to sustainability, and robust financial performance position it well for superior value creation and strong earnings growth in 2024.