Averitt Express Expands and Upgrades Key Facilities in Middle Tennessee Area

Strengthening its presence in the Middle Tennessee area, Averitt Express, a renowned logistics and transportation service provider, has executed a significant expansion and upgrade of three pivotal facilities. The move underscores the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing its regional distribution network and elevating the quality of customer service.

Averitt's Nashville Service Center Gets a Facelift

One of the key facilities to witness the transformation is the Nashville-area service center, positioned at One Averitt Express Drive. The center underwent considerable renovations, reflecting a modernized exterior and updated office and dock space. To ensure utmost safety, the site has been equipped with LED lighting. Additional improvements include new restrooms, enhanced security features, expanded parking, and upgraded maintenance facilities. The center is a cornerstone of Averitt's network, boasting 510 truck parking spaces and 162 dock doors, serving the needs of 190 drivers and over 300 associates.

Relocation and Expansion of Distribution and Fulfillment Operations

In a strategic move, Averitt relocated its Nashville-area Distribution & Fulfillment operation to a new 280,000 square-foot facility at Central Logistics Park East in Lebanon. This facility, nestled off Interstate 840, is designed to streamline regional deliveries and North American distribution. The vast space of approximately 280,000 square feet provides ample room for enclosed freight storage, catering to the burgeoning demand in the region.

On-Tour Logistics Operation Moves into a New Warehouse

The company also moved its On Tour Logistics operation to a new 90,000 square-foot warehouse at 2 Dell Parkway in Nashville. This warehouse is tailored to meet the logistic needs of the entertainment industry, featuring secure storage for artists' gear and production equipment. This upgrade not only expands Averitt's reach but also caters to the exclusive requirements of a niche industry.

In a statement, Joe Paul Tackett, Averitt's Nashville Service Center director, underlined that these investments in facilities are a testament to the company's dedication to its network and customer success. The recent expansion and renovation set the stage for Averitt to further fortify its distribution network in Middle Tennessee and to cement its position at the forefront of Nashville's role as a distribution hub.