Averill Park Man Arrested for Operating Illegal Limousine Service

In a recent crackdown on illegal transportation services, Daniel Garhartt, an Averill Park resident, was apprehended on December 29 outside Albany International Airport. Garhartt, who runs Classic Transportation Service, was found to be operating a stretch limousine illegitimately, leading to his arrest by The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Violation of Transportation Regulations

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Garhartt had been exploiting a vehicle, registered for personal use, in a commercial capacity. He had reportedly submitted documents for a 2005 Cadillac, asserting that it wasn’t being utilized to ferry passengers commercially and hence, didn’t require the mandated for-hire auto insurance. This claim also exempted the vehicle from certain safety inspections.

Exposing the Deception

Much to his detriment, investigators unearthed advertisements by Garhartt that offered limousine transport services. This, despite the vehicle lacking the necessary insurance, registration, and safety inspection credentials. Consequently, Garhartt’s driver’s license was suspended, and the limousine was seized and towed.

Meticulous Investigation and Public Advisory

The investigation, which involved DMV’s Division of Field Investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, has served as a stern reminder for public vigilance. The authorities have advised the public to use the Safe Limo New York website for verifying and availing safe limousine services across New York State.