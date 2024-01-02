en English
Transportation

Averill Park Man Arrested for Operating Illegal Limousine Service

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Averill Park Man Arrested for Operating Illegal Limousine Service

In a recent crackdown on illegal transportation services, Daniel Garhartt, an Averill Park resident, was apprehended on December 29 outside Albany International Airport. Garhartt, who runs Classic Transportation Service, was found to be operating a stretch limousine illegitimately, leading to his arrest by The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Violation of Transportation Regulations

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Garhartt had been exploiting a vehicle, registered for personal use, in a commercial capacity. He had reportedly submitted documents for a 2005 Cadillac, asserting that it wasn’t being utilized to ferry passengers commercially and hence, didn’t require the mandated for-hire auto insurance. This claim also exempted the vehicle from certain safety inspections.

Exposing the Deception

Much to his detriment, investigators unearthed advertisements by Garhartt that offered limousine transport services. This, despite the vehicle lacking the necessary insurance, registration, and safety inspection credentials. Consequently, Garhartt’s driver’s license was suspended, and the limousine was seized and towed.

Meticulous Investigation and Public Advisory

The investigation, which involved DMV’s Division of Field Investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, has served as a stern reminder for public vigilance. The authorities have advised the public to use the Safe Limo New York website for verifying and availing safe limousine services across New York State.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

