Avera Health to Expand Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota

In a series of recent developments across various sectors, Avera Health has announced its plan to expand behavioral health services in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, South Dakota. The expansion aims to increase access to these vital services, addressing a growing need for mental healthcare. The initiative will see the construction of a new adult unit at the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital in Sioux Falls and a multifaceted unit at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Expansion Details and Funding

The expansion in Sioux Falls will result in the addition of 16 beds dedicated to adult care. The project is funded by $2.1 million in federal appropriations, $1.2 million from the South Dakota Department of Social Services, and additional funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The new unit will focus on the care of acute patients, increasing the hospital’s bed capacity to 162. In Aberdeen, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital will establish an 18-bed unit catering to adults, seniors, and adolescent crisis stabilization. This expansion is funded through a $2.4 million state grant from the South Dakota Department of Social Services, ARPA funds, and a generous $1.5 million gift from Dacotah Bank.

Timelines and Expectations

The expansion projects in both locations are expected to be completed by spring 2025. The addition of these units will significantly increase the capacity of Avera Health to provide comprehensive behavioral health services, catering to the rising demand in South Dakota. The establishment of these new units will ensure that more individuals requiring mental health care will have access to quality services, fostering overall community wellbeing.

Impact on the Community

The expansion of Avera Health’s behavioral health services could be seen as a significant stride towards improving mental health care accessibility in South Dakota. With a clear focus on serving the most acute patients and providing crisis stabilization for adolescents, the new units aim to fill the existing gaps in the mental healthcare system. This initiative not only underscores Avera Health’s commitment to mental health but also reflects the broader societal imperative of addressing mental health care as a critical aspect of overall health and wellbeing.