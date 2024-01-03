en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Avera Health to Expand Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Avera Health to Expand Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota

In a series of recent developments across various sectors, Avera Health has announced its plan to expand behavioral health services in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, South Dakota. The expansion aims to increase access to these vital services, addressing a growing need for mental healthcare. The initiative will see the construction of a new adult unit at the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital in Sioux Falls and a multifaceted unit at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Expansion Details and Funding

The expansion in Sioux Falls will result in the addition of 16 beds dedicated to adult care. The project is funded by $2.1 million in federal appropriations, $1.2 million from the South Dakota Department of Social Services, and additional funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The new unit will focus on the care of acute patients, increasing the hospital’s bed capacity to 162. In Aberdeen, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital will establish an 18-bed unit catering to adults, seniors, and adolescent crisis stabilization. This expansion is funded through a $2.4 million state grant from the South Dakota Department of Social Services, ARPA funds, and a generous $1.5 million gift from Dacotah Bank.

Timelines and Expectations

The expansion projects in both locations are expected to be completed by spring 2025. The addition of these units will significantly increase the capacity of Avera Health to provide comprehensive behavioral health services, catering to the rising demand in South Dakota. The establishment of these new units will ensure that more individuals requiring mental health care will have access to quality services, fostering overall community wellbeing.

Impact on the Community

The expansion of Avera Health’s behavioral health services could be seen as a significant stride towards improving mental health care accessibility in South Dakota. With a clear focus on serving the most acute patients and providing crisis stabilization for adolescents, the new units aim to fill the existing gaps in the mental healthcare system. This initiative not only underscores Avera Health’s commitment to mental health but also reflects the broader societal imperative of addressing mental health care as a critical aspect of overall health and wellbeing.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Chlorophyll Reduction in Plant Leaves May Boost Nitrogen Allocation, Study Finds
In a novel approach to improving crop yield and nutritional quality, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign have conducted a study that focused on reducing chlorophyll levels in plant leaves. Led by Don Ort, a professor of integrative biology, the study explored the possibility of plants redirecting the nitrogen saved from chlorophyll
Chlorophyll Reduction in Plant Leaves May Boost Nitrogen Allocation, Study Finds
Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise
8 mins ago
Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise
Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends
11 mins ago
Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends
Kenya's Nyeri County Set to Launch Agricultural Revolution with the NAVCDP
4 mins ago
Kenya's Nyeri County Set to Launch Agricultural Revolution with the NAVCDP
Kitui Governor Initiates Program to Boost Accountability and Service Delivery
4 mins ago
Kitui Governor Initiates Program to Boost Accountability and Service Delivery
Bangladesh's Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom
6 mins ago
Bangladesh's Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
57 seconds
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
1 min
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
1 min
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
1 min
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
1 min
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
2 mins
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
2 mins
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
3 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
3 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
48 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
49 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app