Avenues ARE Unveils Non-Toxic, Biodegradable Green Sheet Fire Foams

In a significant stride towards sustainable firefighting solutions, Avenues ARE LLC has unveiled their innovative Green Sheet fire foams. These revolutionary foams are not only non-toxic but also biodegradable, marking a considerable improvement over traditional fire foams that contain Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). The latter have been associated with health issues in humans and wildlife, pushing the need for safer alternatives.

Advertisment

Fluorine-Free Firefighting Foams

Avenues ARE's Green Sheet fire foams are produced in a USA facility that is entirely devoid of fluorine, guaranteeing a fluorine-free product. The company's commitment to creating an eco-friendly solution is further certified by the Andromeda Pharma Eco-Green, a seal of assurance for the product's eco-friendly properties. The Green Sheet fire foams also comply with UL 162, NFPA 11, and NFPA 18 standards, testifying their efficacy and reliability.

Wide Range of Eco-Friendly Fire Solutions

Advertisment

The Green Sheet fire foams include 1%, 3%, and 6% foam solutions, all crafted from pharmaceutical-grade and food-grade ingredients. These solutions effectively extinguish carbon fuels and polar solvents, proving their utility in diverse environments. Alongside, Avenues ARE also provides additional fire safety products like wetting agents and training foams. These products are specifically designed for Class A fires and freshwater environments, demonstrating the company's comprehensive approach to fire safety.

Consulting Services and Accessibility

Furthering its commitment to fire safety, Avenues ARE also offers fire safety consulting services. Their team of experienced fire chiefs and experts assist clients in choosing appropriate, compliant, and environmentally safe fire suppression solutions. The Green Sheet fire foams are available in various sizes, catering to different needs from small pre-mixed solutions to large tanker truck quantities. This availability ensures that the benefits of this groundbreaking product can reach a wide range of clients.