Avelo Airlines Boosts Flight Services for Big Game Weekend

In a significant move to enhance customer-centric services, Avelo Airlines is ramping up its flight services for the forthcoming Big Game weekend. The airline is introducing nonstop flights from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to two Californian destinations: Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS).

Air Travel Made Convenient

These additional flights are strategically scheduled to cater to the influx of football enthusiasts heading to the Big Game. This initiative offers a viable alternative for individuals wishing to evade the typical congestion associated with such grand-scale events. Avelo's Chairman and CEO underscored the convenience of these special flights, ingeniously designed to facilitate patrons in making the most of a long weekend, either basking in the Californian sun or exploring the resplendent wine country.

Customer-Centric Services

Avelo Airlines prides itself on prioritizing the needs of its customers, emphasizing nonstop flights to underserved communities. In line with this, the airline provides fee-free changes or cancellations to itineraries, automatic seating for children with adults, and a range of travel-enhancing options available for purchase, including priority boarding and extra legroom seats.

Unmatched Reliability

A testament to its commitment to superb customer service, Avelo Airlines boasts an industry-leading reliability record. According to data from Anuvu's platform, the airline had the lowest flight cancellation rate coupled with high on-time reliability in 2023. The fares for these additional flights start from a specific price point for travel within designated dates, with a booking deadline set to ensure customers avail of the promotional fare. While the fares encapsulate government taxes and fees, certain services like baggage and seat assignments may entail extra costs.