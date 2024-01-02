en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Avanos Medical Stock Performance Analysis: A Look Beyond ROE

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Avanos Medical Stock Performance Analysis: A Look Beyond ROE

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS), a renowned player in the healthcare sector, has witnessed a substantial surge in its stock price by 13% over the last quarter. This significant rise has drawn the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer look at the company’s financial fundamentals, specifically the return on equity (ROE).

Understanding Return on Equity

ROE is a metric used to assess a company’s profitability in relation to the shareholders’ equity. It’s a crucial determinant of a company’s financial health and its ability to generate profits for its shareholders. For Avanos Medical, the ROE stands at a mere 1.5%. This figure is derived from a net profit of US$18 million divided by shareholders’ equity of US$1.2 billion, based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023.

Comparing Avanos Medical’s ROE with Industry Average

When juxtaposed with the industry average of 9.5%, Avanos Medical’s ROE seems considerably lower. This could be a cause for concern for potential investors, as it suggests that the company might not be as efficient in generating profits from its equity when compared to its counterparts.

Unanticipated Net Income Growth

However, what sets Avanos Medical apart is its unexpected 46% net income growth over the past five years. This growth rate far exceeds the industry average of 9.1% for the same period. This impressive performance is attributed to factors beyond the company’s ROE, likely due to efficient management or a low payout ratio, as the company does not distribute dividends and reinvests all profits back into the business.

While Avanos Medical’s ROE might not be stellar, its high rate of profit reinvestment and the resultant earnings growth are viewed favorably by market watchers. Future earnings growth for the company is expected to tread along the same trajectory, possibly reflecting industry trends or the company’s strong fundamentals.

0
Analysis Business United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Evolution Over Transformation: Insights from Pharmaceutical Consulting Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Global and Indian Strategic Issues: A 2023 Retrospective

By Dil Bar Irshad

ManpowerGroup: An Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Unraveling January: A Deep Dive into Stock Market Trends

By Ebenezer Mensah

Lancaster Colony: High ROE, Limited Profit Reinvestment Impede Growth ...
@Analysis · 2 hours
Lancaster Colony: High ROE, Limited Profit Reinvestment Impede Growth ...
heart comment 0
Leones’ Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina

By Salman Khan

Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
New Year Tragedies: Traffic Accidents Claim Lives Across the Country

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Tragedies: Traffic Accidents Claim Lives Across the Country
Australia’s Top CEOs Spotlight Under-Appreciated Business Risks

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Top CEOs Spotlight Under-Appreciated Business Risks
Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action

By BNN Correspondents

Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
9 seconds
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
16 seconds
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
17 seconds
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
34 seconds
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
3 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
4 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
4 mins
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
4 mins
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app