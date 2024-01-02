Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

The $8.3 billion merger between Avangrid Inc., a subsidiary of Iberdrola, and PNM Resources has been called off after failing to secure all necessary regulatory approvals by the deadline of December 31, 2023. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission had rejected the acquisition in 2021, determining that the risks outweighed the benefits for state ratepayers. Despite PNM Resources Board of Directors approving an extension, Avangrid opted to terminate the merger.

Regulatory Hurdles Halt Historic Merger

The agreement, initially sealed at $4.3 billion excluding debt, was approved by PNM’s board in 2020 with the vision of establishing a significant renewable energy operator. However, the deal’s termination due to regulatory hurdles paints a clear picture of the challenges large scale transactions face within the industry. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission had denied the transaction, citing concerns about Avangrid’s track record of utility service in the US.

Companies Reaffirm Financial Forecasts

Despite the deal’s termination, Avangrid has upheld its earnings forecast for 2023. The company intends to focus on over $5 billion in capital projects under its New York and Maine multi-year rate plans and the development of new renewable energy projects. PNM Resources, on the other hand, plans to provide a financial update in February 2024, including preliminary 2023 results, 2024 guidance, and the continued 5% long-term earnings growth target.

Future Implications for Renewable Energy

The deal’s termination will likely be a case study for future transactions within the renewable energy industry. The proposed merger had the potential to bring over $300 million in benefits to PNM consumers and communities, utilizing Avangrid’s and Iberdrola’s vast experience. However, the setback raises questions regarding the future of large-scale renewable energy projects and the regulatory barriers they may face.