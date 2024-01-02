en English
Business

Avangrid Inc. Calls Off $4.3 Billion Merger with PNM Resources

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Avangrid Inc. Calls Off $4.3 Billion Merger with PNM Resources

Avangrid Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola SA, has called off its merger agreement with PNM Resources Inc., a power provider based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The original merger agreement, announced in October 2020 and valued at approximately $4.3 billion, was terminated due to the failure of the companies to secure all necessary final regulatory approvals before the December 31, 2023, deadline. The absence of a clear timeline for when these approvals might be obtained also played a part in the decision to terminate the merger deal.

Implications of the Voided Merger

This development signifies the end of a notable attempted acquisition in the U.S. energy sector, which had the potential to transform the utilities landscape by integrating Avangrid’s clean energy portfolio with PNM’s regional power distribution operations. The merger would have brought over $300 million in benefits to PNM consumers and communities and leveraged Avangrid’s wide-ranging experience in clean energy.

However, the termination of the merger agreement also led to the automatic termination of the commitment letter from Iberdrola, which was providing funds for the merger. The initial market response may reflect uncertainty that could potentially impact PNM’s stock price. Investors are likely to closely monitor the company’s next steps, particularly concerning its strategic plans and infrastructure investments targeted at meeting future energy needs.

Avangrid’s and PNM’s Future Plans

Despite the termination, Avangrid remains committed to its growth opportunities and plans to focus on executing capital projects in New York and Maine, as well as clean energy transmission projects. The company also reaffirms its commitment to New Mexico in the development of wind and solar renewables, exploring options in the new hydrogen economy, and delivering on its partnership with the Navajo Nation. Avangrid intends to continue its legacy of climate stewardship by providing clean, affordable, and renewable energy to New Mexico and the 23 states it operates in across the nation.

On the other hand, PNM Resources has announced that it will provide a financial update on February 6, 2024, including preliminary 2023 results, 2024 guidance, and the continued 5% long-term earnings growth target.

Business Energy United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

