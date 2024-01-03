Avangrid Ends Merger with PNM; New Mexico’s Clean Energy Vision Intact

In a significant development, Avangrid Inc. has called off its merger agreement with PNM Resources Inc. The merger, initially agreed upon more than three years ago, was terminated due to failure to achieve all final regulatory approvals by the end of 2023. Despite this, both Avangrid and PNM maintain their commitment to New Mexico’s burgeoning clean energy sector.

Avangrid Shifts Focus

Avangrid’s decision comes after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, barring the nod from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The US unit of Spanish utility Iberdrola now plans to concentrate on delivering over $5 billion in capital projects under its New York and Maine multi-year rate plans and developing new renewable energy projects. The company, which had initially proposed a $4.3 billion merger with power company PNM Resources, remains committed to New Mexico. It is keenly exploring options in the new hydrogen economy and delivering on the partnership with the Navajo Nation to fulfill its clean energy future.

PNM’s Role in New Mexico’s Energy Transition

Despite the end of the merger agreement, PNM Resources plans to focus on infrastructure investments to meet future energy needs. A significant player in the state’s clean energy transition, PNM has attracted several leading energy transition companies to New Mexico. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham mentioned firms like Arcosa, Maxeon, Pattern Energy, and Star Scientific as examples of companies that chose to invest in the state, facilitated by PNM.

New Mexico’s Clean Energy Vision

Emphasizing New Mexico’s welcome attitude towards business, Governor Grisham expressed optimism about future investments in the state’s clean energy sector. The Governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to being at the forefront of the clean energy economy, focusing on electricity generation and transmission, onshoring supply chain components, and developing advanced technology. Despite the termination of the Avangrid-PNM merger, the state’s clean energy vision remains undeterred.