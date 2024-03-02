Avan Jogia Speaks Out on Twisted's Cancellation & Dreams for Season 2 Before Starring in Tut

Until Avan Jogia is reintroduced to television viewers as the titular pharaoh in SpikeTV's Tut (July 19, 9/8c), he's still Twisted's Danny Desai in our hearts. So before that transition occurs, we had to get the actor's final thoughts on his short-lived ABC Family drama, including his dream pitch for a would-be Season 2.

Unanswered Questions and Cancellation Disappointment

"There are a lot of unanswered questions," Jogia tells TVLine of the murder-mystery drama, which was unceremoniously canceled in Aug. 2014 after one season. "When things come to an end like that, it's upsetting for fans and for me; I don't know what happens next either, and that's a bummer." Jogia might not know what happens next -- the series finale ended with a gunshot -- but that isn't stopping him from exercising his right to wild speculation.

Jogia's Vision for Season 2

"I pitched an idea a while back that [Danny] got shot and went into a coma," he says. "I really wanted to do a Funny or Die or YouTube video about what I thought would happen after the cliffhanger. ... Maybe the police chief went mental and popped all of us. Like, he finally just lost it. And then the next season would be the police chief turning into a crazy person; you think the whole time it's going to be Danny, but he shoots everyone and goes on the lam. I want to watch that show -- Sam Robards just covered in blood, running all over the street."

Reunion and New Beginnings

At least fans can take solace in Jogia's on-screen reunion with Kylie Bunbury (aka Twisted's Lacey), who plays Suhad, Tut's love interest. "Suhad and Tut have a mutual respect and a love that's very modern in an old world," Jogia explains. "It was cool to be able to work with someone you have built-in chemistry with. Going into this situation, I had no idea what it was going to be like, so knowing I was taking this on with someone I knew really helped." We'll have more of Jogia's thoughts about Tut as the premiere approaches, but for now, let's talk Twisted: What's your dream storyline for Season 2? Drop a comment with your best/craziest pitches below.