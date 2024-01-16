Avalara Inc. Announces Public Takeover Offer for Pagero Group AB

In a significant turn of events, Avalara Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, has announced its intentions to acquire Pagero Group AB, a global leader in cloud-based e-invoicing solutions. The acquisition plan came to light on January 12, 2024, and is being facilitated through Avalara's subsidiary, Loki BidCo AB. This is a public takeover offer, targeting all shareholders of Pagero Group AB, with the exclusion of those in certain jurisdictions where the offer would be considered illegal.

Advertisment

Details of the Takeover Offer

The formal offer document was made accessible to shareholders registered with Euroclear Sweden AB as of January 15, 2024. The acceptance period for this offer is slated to begin on January 17, 2024, and run until February 7, 2024. The expected settlement date is around the middle of February, specifically February 15, 2024. However, Loki BidCo has reserved the right to extend the acceptance period and postpone the settlement date as it deems necessary.

Geographical Restrictions

Advertisment

Notably, the proposal is not being made in jurisdictions where it would be illegal. Shareholders residing in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, and South Africa are excluded. The announcement also carries a special notice for shareholders in the United States.

Special Notice for US Shareholders

Given the differences in disclosure and procedural requirements between Swedish and U.S. law, U.S. shareholders have been advised to consult with their advisors regarding the Offer. While the Offer is subject to Swedish law, it is being made to U.S. shareholders in compliance with applicable U.S. securities laws and exemptions. It's worth noting that the Offer may have tax implications for U.S. shareholders and the press release absolves Avalara and its subsidiary of any responsibility for tax consequences resulting from the acceptance of the Offer.

In a surprising development, Thomson Reuters emerged victorious in a bidding war to acquire a 53.81% stake in Pagero Group AB, outpacing companies like Vertex and Avalara. The bidding committee unanimously recommended accepting Thomson Reuters' offer of SEK 50 per share, which amounts to approximately $789 million — a testament to Pagero's e-invoicing capabilities and the growing global demand for e-invoicing solutions.