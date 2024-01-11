Avalanche Threat Triggers Road Closures in Little Cottonwood Canyon Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The tranquil beauty of Little Cottonwood Canyon in Utah has been disrupted by the looming threat of avalanches. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced one of the inaugural closures of the season for avalanche mitigation work this Wednesday, underscoring the precarious nature of the Canyon’s winter. Residents in the Hellgate area were placed in Interlodge, a safety protocol that confines people indoors, for a tense 45 minutes in the morning. The canyon was later shut down for several hours around midday to safeguard the road from potential avalanches.

Delayed Openings and Difficult Travel Conditions

Andria Huskinson, the communications manager for Alta Ski Area, acknowledged that the snowfall resulted in a slight delay in commencing the resort lifts. UDOT urged skiers and snowboarders to kick off their trips early due to another impending storm. However, travel within the canyon proved to be challenging. A KSL TV crew documented treacherous, slippery roads blanketed in a few inches of snow, resulting in a sluggish hour-long drive from Snowbird Creekside turnout to the canyon’s mouth.

Upcoming Weekend Predictions

Huskinson cautioned about a slower pace during the forthcoming holiday weekend. More snow is predicted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the likelihood of intermittent closures for additional avalanche mitigation efforts. She elaborated on the nature of the snow, stating that the wet and heavy snowfall on Wednesday calls for more mitigation work to guarantee safety.

Preparations for Motorists

Motorists are encouraged to take necessary precautions. They are advised to carry extra supplies, ensure their vehicles have adequate tread, and be ready for the activation of the traction law during the storm. This situation serves as a reminder of the volatile beauty of nature and the need for preparedness and caution during the winter season.