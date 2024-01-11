en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Avalanche Threat Triggers Road Closures in Little Cottonwood Canyon Ahead of Holiday Weekend

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Avalanche Threat Triggers Road Closures in Little Cottonwood Canyon Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The tranquil beauty of Little Cottonwood Canyon in Utah has been disrupted by the looming threat of avalanches. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced one of the inaugural closures of the season for avalanche mitigation work this Wednesday, underscoring the precarious nature of the Canyon’s winter. Residents in the Hellgate area were placed in Interlodge, a safety protocol that confines people indoors, for a tense 45 minutes in the morning. The canyon was later shut down for several hours around midday to safeguard the road from potential avalanches.

Delayed Openings and Difficult Travel Conditions

Andria Huskinson, the communications manager for Alta Ski Area, acknowledged that the snowfall resulted in a slight delay in commencing the resort lifts. UDOT urged skiers and snowboarders to kick off their trips early due to another impending storm. However, travel within the canyon proved to be challenging. A KSL TV crew documented treacherous, slippery roads blanketed in a few inches of snow, resulting in a sluggish hour-long drive from Snowbird Creekside turnout to the canyon’s mouth.

Upcoming Weekend Predictions

Huskinson cautioned about a slower pace during the forthcoming holiday weekend. More snow is predicted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the likelihood of intermittent closures for additional avalanche mitigation efforts. She elaborated on the nature of the snow, stating that the wet and heavy snowfall on Wednesday calls for more mitigation work to guarantee safety.

Preparations for Motorists

Motorists are encouraged to take necessary precautions. They are advised to carry extra supplies, ensure their vehicles have adequate tread, and be ready for the activation of the traction law during the storm. This situation serves as a reminder of the volatile beauty of nature and the need for preparedness and caution during the winter season.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
5 mins ago
Mother's Plea for Stricter E-Bike Battery Regulations in Wake of Daughter's Tragic Death
In a poignant appeal echoing the pain of a personal tragedy, a mother is fervently lobbying for more stringent regulations on e-bike batteries. This fervor stems from the devastating loss of her daughter in a horrific fire, sparked by an explosion of an e-bike battery in their family residence. The Tragedy that Sparked a Movement
Mother's Plea for Stricter E-Bike Battery Regulations in Wake of Daughter's Tragic Death
Ordinary Hero: HVAC Worker Saves Blind Bulldog from Drowning in Arizona
1 hour ago
Ordinary Hero: HVAC Worker Saves Blind Bulldog from Drowning in Arizona
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
1 hour ago
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action
21 mins ago
Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan Sends Tremors Through Delhi
37 mins ago
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan Sends Tremors Through Delhi
James Island Community Fights for Road Safety Measures
56 mins ago
James Island Community Fights for Road Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
2 mins
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
5 mins
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
8 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
8 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
8 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
9 mins
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
10 mins
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
13 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
19 mins
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app