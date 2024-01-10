Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Triggers Immediate Search Operations

In an unexpected twist of events at Palisades Tahoe, a renowned ski resort near Lake Tahoe, California, a significant avalanche disrupted the serene winter landscape around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The avalanche's occurrence prompted immediate action from search teams, despite the lack of confirmed reports concerning trapped individuals. As a precautionary measure, the ski resort decided to shutter its operations for the remaining day.

A Storm Brews Over Lake Tahoe

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of a tempestuous weather pattern in the region. Strong winds had been buffeting the area, with gusts exceeding a staggering 100 mph over the ridgetops surrounding Lake Tahoe. The avalanche arrived as a prelude to a looming storm predicted to drape up to 2 feet of fresh snow over the highest elevations by early Thursday. The National Weather Service in Reno further emphasized the severity of the weather system, noting that snow could potentially accumulate at a rate of 2 inches per hour around the lake.

Historical Context: Palisades Tahoe and Avalanches

The significance of this incident is underscored by the resort's historical context. Palisades Tahoe, a landmark site that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, has a storied past punctuated by previous avalanches. One such avalanche in 2020 at Alpine Meadows claimed a life, while a particularly devastating event in March 1982 resulted in seven fatalities. This rich, albeit somber, history of avalanches in the area adds a layer of depth to the current search operations, emphasizing the urgency and importance of the teams' work.

Current Search Operations

With the avalanche occurring above the GS gully area of KT-22, both sides of the mountain now remain closed. Palisades Tahoe patrol and mountain operations teams are at the forefront of the ongoing search operations. As they comb through the snow-blanketed terrain, they remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all visitors and staff at the resort.