Automotive Industry Weekly Roundup: ‘Frankencar 2024’, Porsche 911 GT3, Dodge’s Transition, and VinFast at CES 2024

This week has been an exhilarating one for the automotive industry. The conceptual ‘Frankencar 2024’ has been the talk of the town, while Porsche’s 911 GT3 and Dodge’s Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi have been making waves in their respective lanes. In the world of motorsports, a leadership change has occurred in the U.S. Haas Formula 1 team. Meanwhile, the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has showcased the latest innovations in electric vehicles, with VinFast’s VF Wild concept electric pickup truck and the VF 3 compact SUV stealing the spotlight.

‘Frankencar 2024’ – A Potpourri of Excellence

Imagined from the most impressive elements of the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists, the ‘Frankencar 2024’ has been the subject of much awe. It boasts a powerful 1,234 hp electric powertrain from the Lucid Air Sapphire, an exhilarating exhaust sound from the Corvette Z06, and a manual transmission from the Acura Integra Type S. This conceptual vehicle represents the epitome of the best features the automotive industry has to offer.

Updates and Transitions: Porsche and Dodge

The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3, renowned for its track prowess, has been spotted during its testing phase. The anticipated updates include mild aesthetic changes and a fully digital gauge cluster. Simultaneously, Dodge is marking the transition away from its V-8 engines with the release of the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi. This special edition signifies the beginning of the end for the V-8-powered SUVs from the automaker, embodying an era of change in the industry.

Motorsport Leadership Change

In motorsport news, Guenther Steiner has stepped down as team principal of the U.S. Haas Formula 1 team. The reins have now been handed over to Ayao Kamtsu, marking a new chapter for the team.

VinFast’s Electric Endeavours

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) saw the debut of VinFast’s VF Wild concept electric pickup truck and the VF 3 compact SUV. The VF Wild concept previewed what a VinFast pickup truck could look like in the future, while the VF 3 is poised to enter the U.S. market. With a design that appears almost ready for production, the Vietnamese EV producer is also expanding its U.S. dealer network, hinting at an exciting future for electric vehicles.