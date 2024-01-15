Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up

Ann Wilson, an esteemed figure in the automotive aftermarket and a proud member of the Automotive Hall of Fame, is set to bid adieu to her illustrious career by the end of the year. The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), The Vehicle Suppliers Association, has announced that Wilson will transition into the role of executive vice president of MEMA government affairs, marking the end of her tenure as senior vice president.

Ana Meuwissen Takes the Helm

Ana Meuwissen, with her vast experience and proven leadership skills, has been chosen to succeed Wilson. Meuwissen will formally assume her responsibilities from March 11. A former director of government relations with MEMA and leader of Bosch’s government affairs in the U.S., Meuwissen brings to the table an extensive understanding of industry policies. Her return to MEMA is viewed as a significant advantage for the organization.

Wilson’s Legacy in Regulatory Affairs

Wilson’s advocacy and leadership have played a pivotal role in steering legislative and regulatory matters for over two decades. She has made significant contributions to the right to repair debate, marking her influence in Washington, D.C. Wilson’s commitment and exceptional leadership have left an indelible mark on MEMA and the broader supplier industry.

Appreciation for Dedication and Impact

Bill Long, CEO of MEMA, didn’t shy away from expressing his admiration for Wilson’s commitment. He lauded her impact on the vehicle supplier community, underlining her role in shaping the legislative landscape. As Meuwissen steps into Wilson’s shoes, she inherits the responsibility of continuing the legacy of strategic leadership and advocacy.