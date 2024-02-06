Authors Guild Unveils 'Fourteen Days': A Collaborative Novel Reflecting Pandemic Experiences

The Authors Guild, a leading organization championing the rights of writers in the United States, has unveiled a distinctive collective-written book, "Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel". This unique literary project celebrates the diversity of New York City and encapsulates the experiences of its inhabitants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-Edited by Literary Luminaries

Co-edited by esteemed author Margaret Atwood and Douglas Preston, a former Guild President, the novel is set against the backdrop of a Manhattan rooftop. The narrative pays tribute to the city's rich tapestry of stories, a tribute that resonates with the upheavals faced during the pandemic.

Unifying Voices of Renowned Authors

Contributions from 36 authors, including Dave Eggers, Celeste Ng, and R. L. Stine, enrich the narrative, each providing a self-contained story. The authors have chosen to forgo bylines, introducing an element of intrigue for the readers. The stories cover a spectrum of themes, reflecting the diverse backgrounds and genres of the contributing authors, ranging from horror to legal thrillers.

Stories Rooted in Reality

Some of the narratives are inspired by true events, adding a layer of authenticity to the fictional setting. Tess Gerritsen, for instance, has incorporated her medical background into her contribution. R. L. Stine offers his perspective on the changes brought on by the pandemic, such as a more confined life.

A Project with a Purpose

The Guild intends to channel the proceeds from the book towards supporting educational programs and advocacy for writers. The organization is also in talks about potential film and TV adaptations of the novel. Contributors like Dave Eggers have expressed their support for the Guild's mission in protecting authors' rights, viewing this project as a testament to the strengthened connections and heightened empathy during the pandemic. The book promises a rollercoaster of emotions through its stories, with a significant surprise awaiting readers at the end.