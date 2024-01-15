Autauga County Schools Shift to Virtual Learning Amid Winter Weather Advisory

Autauga County Schools in Prattville, Alabama, have declared a transition to virtual learning for Tuesday, based on the winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. With forecasts predicting mid-teen temperatures and a hard freeze warning, the school system took to social media to communicate this decision, emphasizing on the crucial objective of ensuring student safety.

Virtual Learning as a Precautionary Measure

In light of the imminent hard freeze, the school system has planned for a virtual learning day. Assignments will be distributed via ParentSquare and students have been granted the flexibility to submit them for credit until January 19. This measure has been adopted to accommodate potential challenges that students may encounter with device or internet access.

Uncertainty in Neighboring Counties

Similar freezing conditions are also anticipated for Montgomery and Elmore counties. However, as of Monday morning, no announcements have been made regarding their school operations. The Advertiser, an American daily newspaper, has reached out to their school systems for updates and will provide them as soon as they are available.

Return to Normal School Operations

While the school system anticipates a return to normal school operations by Wednesday, it remains open to adjustments based on subsequent weather updates. The school system's primary commitment remains the safety and well-being of its students, and it will continue to make decisions reflecting this commitment.