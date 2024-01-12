Autauga County Mourns Loss of Seven Residents to EF3 Tornado

On a typical January morning in Alabama, the unthinkable unfolded. A catastrophic EF3 tornado tore through the Old Kingston community in Autauga County, leaving devastation in its wake. Seven lives were tragically lost, leaving the community in a state of shock and sorrow.

An Unforgettable Tragedy

Among the casualties were four members of Brittany Gardner’s family, including her father. Brittany, a resident of the Old Kingston community, had driven her children to safety just moments before the tornado hit. The heart-wrenching news of her family’s demise came from a phone call by her brother-in-law. In an instant, her world turned upside down.

A Community in Mourning

Steven Smith, another Old Kingston resident, lost his brother Solomon in the tornado. He also lost three family homes, a testament to the sheer destructive power of the EF3 tornado. He had spoken to Solomon just moments before the tragedy, making the loss even more profound. Despite the personal loss, Smith expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

Lessons Learned in the Aftermath

As Autauga County mourns, it also draws strength from the tragedy. Brittany Gardner emphasized the importance of knowing the location of the nearest shelter in advance, a lesson she learned the hard way. The community has shown admirable solidarity, flying flags at half-staff and issuing a proclamation to honor the victims. The memory of the tragic day serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness.