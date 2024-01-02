Austin’s House the Homeless Shaping Policy with HUGSS Event

On the chilly morning of January 1st, 2024, Austin’s House the Homeless (HtH)—a non-profit organization with a mission to provide shelter to those in need—opened the doors of the First Baptist Austin church for its 31st annual HUGSS event. The acronym, standing for Hats, Under-thermals, Gloves, Scarves, and Socks, symbolizes the event’s purpose: to provide essential winter clothing for Austin’s homeless community.

Addressing Homelessness with HUGSS

HtH’s initiative catered to 200 individuals grappling with homelessness, a significant issue in Austin. But the event did more than offer clothing—participants were asked to complete a survey focused on housing affordability and job options, an aspect of the event that brings a new dimension to understanding and addressing homelessness.

From Austin to Congress

The findings from this survey are set to be shared with the National Coalition for the Homeless in Washington, D.C. Its ultimate destination? The Congress. The objective is to inform potential legislative action aimed at addressing homelessness nationwide. This grassroots data collection plays a crucial role in shaping policy by providing an on-the-ground perspective on the challenges facing the homeless community.

A Living Wage for Housing

The survey emphasized the concept of a living wage—a wage that would enable individuals to afford housing and basic necessities. This concept, though not new, has gained increasing significance in recent years as the housing affordability crisis has worsened.

Emergency Services Guide

Participants were also provided with a laminated guide listing emergency services, resources, and organizations available in Austin to assist those experiencing homelessness. This thoughtful addition highlights the importance of accessible information in combating homelessness.

The event underscores the ongoing efforts to tackle the housing crisis and highlights the vital role of community initiatives. As HtH’s HUGSS event continues to serve Austin’s homeless community and influence national policy, it stands as a beacon of hope for those in need.