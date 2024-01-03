en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Austin’s City Clerk Ann Kasel Steps Down, Embarks on New Journey in Rochester

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Austin’s City Clerk Ann Kasel Steps Down, Embarks on New Journey in Rochester

A long-standing pillar of Austin’s civic administration, Ann Kasel, has declared her resignation from the City Clerk’s position, a role she has expertly handled since July 2013. For almost a decade, Kasel has managed a diverse portfolio, from overseeing statutes and ordinances to supervising official elections and meticulously recording minutes of City Council meetings. Now, she prepares to start a fresh chapter as the Deputy City Clerk for the City of Rochester, beginning from Monday, January 8.

A Tenure Marked By Public Service and Community Engagement

Throughout her tenure, Ann Kasel’s most visible duty was organizing Austin’s elections. However, what truly made her role rewarding, she says, was the cyclical nature of her responsibilities and the heartwarming interaction with community members. Initially, Kasel embarked on a law career, pursuing paralegal studies at Winona State University. She spent a decade serving as a paralegal at esteemed firms like Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, and Hoversten, Johnson, Beckman & Hovey, LLP.

Community Involvement and Memorable Projects

Her commitment to the community was evident in her involvement in various projects, the most noteworthy being Austin’s Pillars of the Community. This initiative, which Kasel was recruited into by former Mayor Tom Stiehm, is a testament to her dedication to her role and the community she served. However, Kasel’s tenure was not without its challenges. The most significant among these was managing the 2020 election amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the relocation of all in-person voting to the Holiday Inn. Despite the hurdles, Kasel considers the successful execution of the election a personal and professional triumph.

Fulfilling Aspirations and Building Partnerships

As she transitions to Rochester, Kasel is fulfilling a long-standing aspiration to work in a larger city. Yet, she plans to maintain her family’s residence in Austin, reflecting her enduring ties to the community. Kasel also underscored the strong partnerships between the city and the community, pointing to collaborative efforts that have brought significant improvements to Austin. One such project is the development at the Oak Park Mall, a symbol of the city’s progress and community spirit.

0
Local News United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TGnews Excellence Awards 2024: Honoring Leadership, Merit and Unsung Heroes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wisconsin Triumphs Over Iowa in Competitive Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Juandiego Wade: Unanimously Elected as Charlottesville's New Mayor

By Waqas Arain

Columbiana's First Council Meeting of 2024: New Faces and New Developments

By Shivani Chauhan

Oklahoma County Narrows Down Potential Jail Locations: Community Waits ...
@Local News · 45 mins
Oklahoma County Narrows Down Potential Jail Locations: Community Waits ...
heart comment 0
Township of Brock: Embracing Change and Advancement in 2024

By Nitish Verma

Township of Brock: Embracing Change and Advancement in 2024
Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter

By Salman Khan

Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter
Rob ‘Mr. Officer’ Porter: A Life of Unrelenting Service

By Salman Khan

Rob 'Mr. Officer' Porter: A Life of Unrelenting Service
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
19 seconds
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
37 seconds
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen
43 seconds
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
51 seconds
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
51 seconds
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
1 min
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
4 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
5 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
5 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
40 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app