Austin’s City Clerk Ann Kasel Steps Down, Embarks on New Journey in Rochester

A long-standing pillar of Austin’s civic administration, Ann Kasel, has declared her resignation from the City Clerk’s position, a role she has expertly handled since July 2013. For almost a decade, Kasel has managed a diverse portfolio, from overseeing statutes and ordinances to supervising official elections and meticulously recording minutes of City Council meetings. Now, she prepares to start a fresh chapter as the Deputy City Clerk for the City of Rochester, beginning from Monday, January 8.

A Tenure Marked By Public Service and Community Engagement

Throughout her tenure, Ann Kasel’s most visible duty was organizing Austin’s elections. However, what truly made her role rewarding, she says, was the cyclical nature of her responsibilities and the heartwarming interaction with community members. Initially, Kasel embarked on a law career, pursuing paralegal studies at Winona State University. She spent a decade serving as a paralegal at esteemed firms like Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, and Hoversten, Johnson, Beckman & Hovey, LLP.

Community Involvement and Memorable Projects

Her commitment to the community was evident in her involvement in various projects, the most noteworthy being Austin’s Pillars of the Community. This initiative, which Kasel was recruited into by former Mayor Tom Stiehm, is a testament to her dedication to her role and the community she served. However, Kasel’s tenure was not without its challenges. The most significant among these was managing the 2020 election amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the relocation of all in-person voting to the Holiday Inn. Despite the hurdles, Kasel considers the successful execution of the election a personal and professional triumph.

Fulfilling Aspirations and Building Partnerships

As she transitions to Rochester, Kasel is fulfilling a long-standing aspiration to work in a larger city. Yet, she plans to maintain her family’s residence in Austin, reflecting her enduring ties to the community. Kasel also underscored the strong partnerships between the city and the community, pointing to collaborative efforts that have brought significant improvements to Austin. One such project is the development at the Oak Park Mall, a symbol of the city’s progress and community spirit.