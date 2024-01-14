Austin Locals Rush to Stock Up as Freeze Looms: A Look at Preparations

As the mercury plummets in Central Texas, the local community is bracing for freezing weather conditions, with preparations hitting fever pitch at Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin. Saturday saw the store teeming with activity, as locals flocked to stock up on essentials.

Preparing for the Freeze

General manager Curtis Wilson observed an uptick in customers purchasing a variety of items to combat the cold. Key on the shopping list were heat lamps for animals, hay bales, tarps, plant covers, and faucet covers. Firewood sales also saw a significant increase. However, it wasn’t just about keeping warm. Customers were also seen buying hose drippers and electric heaters, indicating a holistic approach to weathering the freeze.

The Kerosene Factor

Interestingly, kerosene lamps and heaters emerged as the dark horse, with sales experiencing a surge. Wilson attributed this to people’s past experiences with power outages. It appears that the community has learned from previous harsh winters and is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations to evade the cold’s grip. It’s a testament to the community’s resilience and adaptability, and a clear indication that they are prioritizing abundant preparation for extreme weather conditions over being caught off-guard.

Store Hours and Community Support

Despite the rush, Callahan’s General Store was scheduled to be closed on Sunday. However, it plans to reopen its doors on Monday at 10 a.m., continuing to serve the community’s needs as they gear up for the freeze. This dedication to serving the community during testing times stands as a beacon of hope and support for locals as they navigate the impending icy weather.