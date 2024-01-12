Austin City Observes MLK Day: Offices Close, Essential Services Continue

The City of Austin is set to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, leading to the closure of its administrative offices and numerous municipal facilities on Monday, January 16. The regular schedule resumes on Tuesday, January 17. The temporary hiatus affects the city council offices, City Hall, the Austin Public Library system, the Austin History Center, parks and recreation facilities, museums, and cultural arts centers. Despite these closures, essential services, such as trash, recycling, and yard trimmings collection by Austin Resource Recovery will persist as scheduled, weather permitting.

Continuation of Essential Services

Although the holiday dictates a temporary halt on some services, the city’s commitment to providing critical services remains intact. The Recycle and Reuse Drop-Off Center will operate by appointment only, ensuring citizens can still access these vital services. Open facilities encompass city parks, golf courses, cemeteries, and select pools, providing recreational options for residents during the holiday.

Community Events and Operational Changes

Unfortunately, due to inclement weather, the anticipated MLK Community March has been canceled. However, the MLK Community Festival, initially slated to occur on the holiday, is postponed to January 27. The public is encouraged to utilize the 311 service or the Austin 3-1-1 app for further updates and information.

Affect on Postal and Delivery Services

The holiday observance also impacts mail and parcel services. There will be no mail delivery or retail services from the U.S. Postal Service, and UPS will not pick up or deliver packages. Major banks and FedEx services will also be affected, although some FedEx office locations will continue operations. In contrast, major retailers such as Costco, Walmart, and Target will remain open on MLK Day, ensuring continued access to retail services for Austin residents.