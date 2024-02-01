Austin Chamber of Commerce unveils Go! Austin Minnesota app to Connect Community

In a bid to foster a more vibrant and interconnected community, the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the Go! Austin Minnesota app. This innovative digital tool is designed with an aim to bridge the gap between residents and visitors, and the myriad offerings of Austin, Minnesota. The app stands as a testament to the Chamber's commitment to nurture a lively community and bolster the city's economic strength.

A Comprehensive Guide

The Go! Austin Minnesota app serves as a comprehensive guide for users, enabling them to explore local businesses, stay updated on community events, discover landmarks, and avail special deals. It is accessible for free on both Android and iPhone platforms, showcasing an easy-to-navigate interface and a host of useful features. The app's unique blend of user-friendly design and valuable content positions it as a one-stop source for all things Austin.

A Collaborative Endeavor

The development and release of the app have been made possible through the support of foundational sponsors such as First Farmers & Merchants Bank, B&J Bar & Grill, Nord/Haus Real Estate Group, HELPcare Clinic, and Hormel Foods. This collaborative endeavor underscores the spirit of community partnership and mutual growth that the Chamber of Commerce aims to foster in the city.

Launch and Expectations

The official launch of the Go! Austin Minnesota app is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at B&J Bar & Grill. The launch event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a speech by Austin Mayor Steve King, and refreshments. As the city gears up for the launch, Chamber President Elaine Hansen expressed her excitement about the app, underscoring its potential to enhance the local experience and strengthen the community's economic fabric.