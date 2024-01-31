Austin Animal Center to Phase Out Pop-Up Crates Amid Overcrowding Issues

In a significant move towards adherence with state law, the Austin Animal Center (AAC) has declared its decision to gradually phase out the use of temporary pop-up crates for animal housing. This practice, reportedly in place since 2015, has been a primary cause behind the city's repeated non-compliance citations.

Addressing Overcrowding at Austin Animal Center

The strategy to eliminate pop-up crates was unveiled following an audit conducted last year. The AAC has been grappling with severe overcrowding issues for several years now, with the problem peaking in September 2022. During this period, the AAC was compelled to seek community assistance, resorting to extreme measures such as housing dogs in conference rooms and even in a rented air-conditioned construction trailer. The situation deteriorated to such an extent that dogs were placed in crates outdoors, with evaporation coolers to aid in temperature regulation.

Phasing Out Crates: A Gradual Process

This process of transition from pop-up crates to kennels will be a gradual one, driven by the availability of space. Don Bland, the city's Chief Animal Services Officer, acknowledged that this shift would initially lead to more challenges with animal intake. However, he also mentioned that the city's real estate division is actively exploring options to expand the shelter's capacity.

City Council Briefed on Plan

The City Council was informed about the plan to tackle this pressing issue and the potential impact it might have on the shelter's operations. This move to phase out temporary crates and improve the living conditions of animals in the shelter has been viewed as a critical step in addressing the city's non-compliance with state law.