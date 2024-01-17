Aurora City Council Evaluating Three-Year Contract with ESRI for GIS Mapping Enhancement

The Aurora City Council is presently scrutinizing a potential three-year agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), a Redlands, California-based company. The contract, estimated to be worth $408,300, is designed to bolster the city's utilization of global satellite mapping across multiple departments.

Advantage Program: A Strategic Move

If ratified, the initiative, dubbed the Advantage Program, would furnish Aurora with a strategic advisor to aid in integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping into various city operations. The Information Technology GIS manager, Tim Shields, underscored the program's adaptability and its capacity to cater to the city's unique requirements.

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration

The program is anticipated to foster collaborative planning, incubation of ideas, and innovation. It also pledges to offer consulting, training, and premium support services. Furthermore, it will aid in managing cloud usage for GIS applications. Shields stressed that the program would empower the city to fully capitalize on its GIS investment, which is currently employed for applications as diverse as a senior snow shoveling program to comprehending census tracts.

Locking in Costs at 2023 Rates

The funds for the contract were apportioned in the 2024 city budget as a decision package. The package includes the benefits of price negotiation, locking in the costs at 2023 rates for the entirety of the contract. The Aurora City Council is set to cast their votes on this contract at the meeting scheduled for January 23.