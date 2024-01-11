Aurora City Council Approves New Downtown Parking Study Amid Major Changes

The Aurora City Council has greenlit a pivotal downtown parking study, a decision in response to the anticipated changes in the cityscape. The parking study, to be carried out by Walker Consultants, is slated to provide insights into the existing conditions and analyze future parking requirements. The decision comes at a critical juncture as Aurora prepares for significant transformation, including the planned relocation of the Hollywood Casino-Aurora and a renovation of Route 25, both slated for late 2025 or 2026.

Walker Consultants: Strategizing Aurora’s Future Parking

Walker Consultants, a nationwide parking consulting firm with two offices in Chicago, has been chosen from a pool of six firms through the city’s rigorous selection process in 2023. The study, costing the city $93,470, is a strategic move to address the changing dynamics of downtown Aurora. Notably, the city will inherit two parking garages when the casino moves, and the renovation of Route 25 may lead to a reduction in on-street parking.

A Comprehensive Review of Parking Needs

The need for a comprehensive review of parking requirements has been amplified due to the upcoming changes in the city. The last parking study conducted in Aurora was in 2012. The new study will not just assess the current conditions but will also plan for the future, taking into account public engagement, parking policy improvements, and considerations for electric vehicles. It is expected to provide preliminary recommendations to navigate the city’s parking strategy in the wake of the impending changes.

Creating More Parking Spaces

In a related effort to increase parking availability, the City Council approved a $56,050 contract with Donegal Services LLC. The contract involves demolishing a gray building at 14 S. LaSalle St., which the city recently purchased, to make way for more parking space. In addition, two new residential projects are expected to usher in about 500 rental units to the area, further emphasizing the need for an effective parking strategy.