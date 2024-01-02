Aunts: The Unsung Heroes in the lives of LGBTQ Youth, Reveals Study

In a ground-breaking study published in Socius, researchers at the University of California, Riverside have unveiled the critical role that aunts play in the lives of their LGBTQ relatives. Led by Associate Professor Brandon Andrew Robinson, the study titled ‘Aunties, Aunts, and Tias: The Forgotten Othermother Supporting and Housing LGBTQ Youth’ unveils the often overlooked, yet pivotal support provided by these ‘othermothers’.

Unveiling the Role of ‘Othermothers’

The research, conducted in the summer of 2022, scrutinized the experiences of 83 LGBTQ youths in the Inland Empire and South Texas, regions typically underrepresented in LGBTQ research. The term ‘othermothers’ as introduced by this study refers to women who aid the mothering of children, playing a key role within extended kin networks in Black, Indigenous, and Latinx communities, among others.

These ‘othermothers’ often include aunts, referred to as ‘aunties’ and ‘tias’ (the Spanish term for aunts). They provide not only emotional safety but also housing stability for their LGBTQ ‘niblings’ (a gender-neutral term for the child of one’s sibling), thereby acting as a buffer within family dynamics and preventing homelessness among these youths.

Challenging Traditional Family Research

This study, facilitated by the Family, Housing, and Me Project (FHAM Project) and co-led by Robinson alongside Amy L. Stone, a sociology and anthropology professor at Trinity University, challenges the traditional focus on parent-child dynamics in family research.

Instead, it shifts the spotlight to the inclusive and accepting role of aunts and othermothers, who consistently provide a loving and affirming support network for LGBTQ youth. The research particularly underlines the role these women play in families of color, highlighting the need for a broader understanding of family dynamics and support systems in the context of LGBTQ youth.

From Parental Rejection to Auntial Acceptance

Rather than focusing on the narrative of parental rejection often associated with LGBTQ youth, Robinson’s research emphasizes the positive impact of the accepting role played by aunts and othermothers. Their active involvement often includes stepping in with housing support, thereby offering a safe space for LGBTQ youth and acting as a buffer within family dynamics.

This research propels a conversation about the importance of non-parental figures in the lives of LGBTQ youth, particularly in light of the challenges they face within their families and society at large. The findings presented by Robinson and his team serve as a beacon, guiding further research while offering fresh insights into the intricate dynamics of family support for LGBTQ youth.