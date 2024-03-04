Augustine Institute Eyes Boeing Property for Expansion, Strengthening Ties with St. Louis Archdiocese

The Augustine Institute, a Denver-based graduate school, and Catholic publishing nonprofit, is nearing a deal to purchase a Boeing-owned property in Florissant, Missouri. This move, catalyzed by the St. Louis Archdiocese, aims to enlarge the institute's educational and retreat programs.

Advertisment

Tim Gray, president of the Augustine Institute, confirmed the ongoing negotiations for the 284-acre Boeing Leadership Center, anticipated to serve as the new headquarters. This acquisition would foster growth in graduate education, retreat offerings, and collaboration with the St. Louis Archdiocese.

Strategic Expansion and Collaboration

The potential move to Missouri comes after the Archdiocese of St. Louis introduced the Augustine Institute to prospective local supporters. This relocation would not only expand the institute's capacity for on-campus student enrollment but also enhance its educational resources. The Boeing property, with its extensive facilities, offers a unique opportunity for the institute to broaden its graduate programs and initiate new retreats and conference programming.

Advertisment

The St. Louis Archdiocese views the institute's potential move as a boon for local evangelization efforts. Fr. Christopher Martin, a key figure in the discussions, sees the acquisition as pivotal for transforming the archdiocese into an evangelization hub. The presence of the Augustine Institute is expected to reinforce the Catholic identity in local schools and parishes, addressing a growing demand from the community.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the enthusiasm, the move presents logistical and financial challenges, including maintenance and remodeling costs estimated to run at least $4 million annually. However, the institute plans to establish a reserve fund and generate additional revenue through retreats and conferences to manage these expenses. The move is seen as aligning with the institute's mission of lay formation, offering a broader platform for its educational and spiritual programs.

This strategic relocation signifies a monumental step for the Augustine Institute, promising to expand its influence and support the Catholic community in the Midwest. While the transition may pose challenges, the potential benefits for both the institute and the St. Louis Archdiocese highlight a forward-thinking approach to Catholic education and evangelization in the 21st century.