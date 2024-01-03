AudioCodes Set to Release 2023 Financial Results Before NASDAQ Market Opening

In a recent development, AudioCodes, a renowned vendor of advanced communication software, announced its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2023. The results, highlighting the period ending December 31, 2023, are set to be released on February 6, 2024, before the NASDAQ market opens. The announcement, available on the company’s website and various news wires, is eagerly awaited by investors worldwide.

Financial Highlights and Expectations

The financial results reflect a market cap of $367.78 million, with an enterprise value of $372.27 million. The company has 31.11 million shares outstanding, with a trailing PE ratio of 30.95. Over the past year, AudioCodes has witnessed a stock price decrease of -32.50%. The revenue and profits stand at $251.48 million and $12.67 million respectively. The company’s current ratio is 1.55, and it has a Debt/Equity ratio of 0.20. An annual dividend of $0.36 is paid with a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Conference Call Details

A conference call, hosted by President and CEO Shabtai Adlersberg and CFO Niran Baruch, will discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The call will be live webcasted, and a replay will be available on the investor website shortly after. This step ensures that investors worldwide can partake in the discussion and get a firsthand account of the company’s performance.

Forward-Looking Statements and Caution

The company’s announcement includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, which are inherently subject to change due to risks and uncertainties. These statements could cause actual results to differ from projections. The company also cautions readers about the forward-looking nature of statements concerning business outlooks and market conditions.