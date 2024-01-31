Audacy Imposes Layoffs at Pineapple Street Amid Financial Challenges

In a recent development, Audacy, a prominent radio broadcast company, has announced staff layoffs at its Pineapple Street podcast division. The decision will see a reduction of 12 staff members, which constitutes approximately 25% of the division's workforce. This move comes as a response to several challenges that the company has been grappling with, including dwindling marketing budgets and a decreased demand for costly, limited-run narrative series.

Impacts of SAG-AFTRA Strikes and Bankruptcy Filing

The layoffs also occur against the backdrop of ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have dealt a significant blow to the company. Additionally, this decision is part of a broader cost-cutting strategy that Audacy had launched last summer. This strategy is now coinciding with the company's recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Restructuring to Adapt to the Podcast Market

In its official statement, Audacy underscored the need to restructure its operations to stay in sync with the evolving podcast market and to chase further growth. Despite acknowledging the difficulty of this decision, the company expressed gratitude towards those impacted by the job cuts.

Pineapple Street and Its Collaboration with Major Networks

Pineapple Street is known for producing a wide variety of podcasts. Its offerings range from original content to shows linked with popular television series and movies. The division has been working in collaboration with major networks and streaming platforms such as HBO, AMC, Netflix, and AppleTV. Alongside Pineapple Street, Audacy's network comprises well-known radio stations like 1010 Wins and the podcasting studio Cadence13, which hosts a multitude of popular podcasts.