en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Auburn University Lands Historic $50 Million Research Contract with U.S. Army

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Auburn University Lands Historic $50 Million Research Contract with U.S. Army

In an unprecedented move, Auburn University has clinched the largest prime research contract in its history, a $50 million deal with the U.S. Army. This three-year project, ambitiously titled ‘Lightweight, Advanced Manufacturing of Metallic, Polymer and Composite Structures for Aviation and Missile Weapon Systems’, is targeted at augmenting the modernization initiatives of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center.

The Research Collaborators

The project will be orchestrated through the Auburn University Applied Research Institute (AUARI) based in Huntsville. The university’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) and the Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS) will contribute their extensive expertise to the project’s success.

The Project Objective

The project’s chief ambition is to incorporate advanced manufacturing materials and techniques into the current and prospective aviation and missile systems. This includes the conception of advanced manufacturing processes for the analysis, design, development, testing, integration, and maintenance of qualified components. The project also aims to explore the use of alloys, polymers, and composites, machine learning, and material properties characterization.

Funding Allocation

An initial sum of $9.3 million has been allocated to NCAME to foster research into additive manufacturing for Army applications. While the focus is primarily on aviation and missile systems, the results could potentially benefit other government advanced manufacturing endeavors.

All these efforts align with Auburn’s strategic goals, showcasing the university’s research strengths, while also promoting engagement between Huntsville’s defense sector and Auburn’s main campus. This award is a testament to Auburn’s research enterprise and mirrors President Roberts’ vision for the university to amplify its research prowess.

0
United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
U.S. Battles Record-Breaking Winter Storm and Extreme Cold
A severe winter storm has swept across the United States, triggering a wave of disruption and hardship on a scale rarely witnessed. The storm extended its icy grip from Oregon to the northern Plains and the Northeast, coinciding with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. The perilous weather resulted in a slew of
U.S. Battles Record-Breaking Winter Storm and Extreme Cold
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
2 mins ago
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
2 mins ago
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
2 mins ago
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
2 mins ago
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
2 mins ago
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
Latest Headlines
World News
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
57 seconds
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
1 min
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
1 min
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
2 mins
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
2 mins
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
2 mins
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
2 mins
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
2 mins
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
2 mins
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
11 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app