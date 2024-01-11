Auburn University Lands Historic $50 Million Research Contract with U.S. Army

In an unprecedented move, Auburn University has clinched the largest prime research contract in its history, a $50 million deal with the U.S. Army. This three-year project, ambitiously titled ‘Lightweight, Advanced Manufacturing of Metallic, Polymer and Composite Structures for Aviation and Missile Weapon Systems’, is targeted at augmenting the modernization initiatives of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center.

The Research Collaborators

The project will be orchestrated through the Auburn University Applied Research Institute (AUARI) based in Huntsville. The university’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) and the Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS) will contribute their extensive expertise to the project’s success.

The Project Objective

The project’s chief ambition is to incorporate advanced manufacturing materials and techniques into the current and prospective aviation and missile systems. This includes the conception of advanced manufacturing processes for the analysis, design, development, testing, integration, and maintenance of qualified components. The project also aims to explore the use of alloys, polymers, and composites, machine learning, and material properties characterization.

Funding Allocation

An initial sum of $9.3 million has been allocated to NCAME to foster research into additive manufacturing for Army applications. While the focus is primarily on aviation and missile systems, the results could potentially benefit other government advanced manufacturing endeavors.

All these efforts align with Auburn’s strategic goals, showcasing the university’s research strengths, while also promoting engagement between Huntsville’s defense sector and Auburn’s main campus. This award is a testament to Auburn’s research enterprise and mirrors President Roberts’ vision for the university to amplify its research prowess.