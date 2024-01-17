Auburn Mobile Home Park Residents Battle Heating Woes and Rent Hikes

Auburn's American Mobile Home Park, under the management of Maryland's Parakeet Communities, is witnessing a wave of challenges that has left its residents reeling. Many, like resident Amy Case, are grappling with the lack of heating, while a sudden and steep rise in rents has further strained the community's financial stability.

A Cold Winter Without Heat

Amy Case, a resident since 2019, reported that her mobile home's oil tank hasn't been filled since the summer, leaving her to brave the winter without heat. Unfortunately, her story is echoed by other members of the community, as the negligent property maintenance has left them in the biting cold.

Drastic Rent Increases

Starting January 1, the residents of American Mobile Home Park saw their monthly payments surge. Renter-tenants experienced an increase of about 40%, while owner-tenants were burdened with a 25% rise in land lease fees. These hikes have dealt a heavy blow to the community, which is primarily composed of individuals on low or fixed incomes.

Legal Intervention and Community Support

Lawyers for Civil Rights has stepped in to issue a formal request to Parakeet Communities. The request urges the landlord company to reduce the rent hikes, fulfill legally required disclosures, maintain the property adequately, and address the issue of unfair lease offers. Despite numerous attempts, Parakeet Communities has remained unresponsive. Amidst these challenges, the community has rallied together, setting up a food bank to support those impacted by the rent increases. The letter to the management also highlighted issues such as delayed trash pickups, overflowing garbage, and neglected snow removal, further aggravating the residents' grievances.