Auburn City Council Announces Board Vacancy and Approves Medical Equipment Purchase

On January 16, the Auburn City Council conducted its second meeting of the month, where several significant items of business were addressed. Notably, Wes Williams was re-elected to serve another term on the Cemetery Advisory Board. Mayor Ron Anders announced an immediate opening on the board, the term of which is set to conclude on February 4, 2028. The council expects to fill this vacancy at their next meeting on February 20.

Advertisment

Increased Preparedness for Extreme Weather

City Manager Megan Crouch presented a report detailing the city's response to the recent freezing temperatures. The council's proactive measures against extreme weather conditions underline their commitment to safeguarding the city's residents and infrastructure.

City Council Ratifies Minutes and Approves Medical Equipment Purchase

Advertisment

In addition to the board re-election and announcement, the council ratified the minutes from their previous meeting held on January 2, 2024. The Council also approved the purchase of three LUCAS Compression Devices from Stryker Medical, amounting to a total of $52,845.47. These devices provide a safer alternative to manual chest compressions and have received global recognition from medical professionals.

Endorsement from the Medical Community

The American Society of Anesthesiologists released a report assessing the risks vs. the benefits of the LUCAS devices. The report highlighted the significant advantages of these devices, particularly in assisting the decompression phase. The council's decision to invest in such state-of-the-art medical apparatus showcases their dedication to enhancing medical services within the city.

The Auburn City Council's next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, February 6, at 6 p.m. where they will continue their ongoing efforts to serve and improve the city.