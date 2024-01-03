AtWork to Open New Franchise in Tallahassee, Aims to Bolster Local Economy

AtWork, the acclaimed recruitment firm known for its specialized staffing solutions, has announced the opening of a new franchise location in Tallahassee, Florida. This expansion is in collaboration with Elevate Business Solutions, Inc., a company reputed for its decade-long experience and robust network within the community. The new franchise is set to open its doors in late February, with a clear mission – to bolster the local economy by connecting qualified candidates with meaningful job opportunities.

Addressing Local Workforce Challenges

The new AtWork location is part of a single-unit agreement signed with Elevate Business Solutions, Inc. This partnership is formed with an acute awareness of the struggles that local businesses face in finding quality employees, and the challenges that job seekers encounter in connecting with hiring companies. The new AtWork location, backed by Elevate’s comprehensive suite of services, is all set to address these challenges effectively. The goal is simple yet impactful – to help the area’s economy thrive by connecting qualified workers with rewarding opportunities.

Targeting Diverse Fields

The new AtWork franchise aims to support a broad spectrum of industries. It plans to provide employment opportunities in diverse fields like administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT, and management-level positions. This initiative is a clear reflection of AtWork’s commitment to serve the community by offering varied and meaningful job prospects.

Strategic Location and Future Prospects

With the presence of the state capital and three area colleges, Tallahassee presents a growing market for employment services. The new AtWork location, strategically positioned in this region, is primed to facilitate the thriving of local businesses and residents by providing effective staffing solutions. With this expansion, AtWork continues its journey of creating impactful connections between companies and job seekers, fostering a robust and vibrant economy.