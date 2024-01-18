Atwell Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Karins

Atwell, the nationwide consulting, engineering, and construction services firm, has announced its latest strategic move: the acquisition of Karins and Associates. This marks a significant milestone for Atwell as it fortifies its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region by welcoming Karins, an engineering, surveying, and planning firm with roots in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Atwell's Expansion Strategy

The acquisition of Karins is the latest in Atwell's aggressive growth plan. It follows the successful acquisitions of Bay Engineering in 2023 and Ben Dyer Associates in 2022. While the terms of the Karins transaction remain undisclosed, it is clear that this move is part of a broader strategy to amplify Atwell's resources and capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Karins: A Valued Addition

Founded in 1973, Karins has over 50 dedicated employees and carries a legacy of serving a diverse clientele. Its inclusion in the Atwell family is set to enhance the latter's services in land development, transportation, water resources, and public works. Both firms are known for their client-centric approach to business, signaling a shared core value that will likely drive their integration.

Leadership's Take on the Acquisition

Bill Anderson, Atwell's Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Land Development in the U.S. East, and Dev Sitaram, President of Karins, have expressed their optimism about the merger. They look forward to the new opportunities for clients and employees that will arise from this strategic alliance. Atwell's growth trajectory includes not only strategic acquisitions but also organic growth, as seen from its recent expansion into Florida with Banks Engineering, into Utah with Summit Engineering, and into Washington with Mead Gilman & Associates.

With a workforce of over 1,800 professionals, Atwell continues its march towards offering diversified services including planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental compliance. This acquisition marks another significant step in Atwell's journey, signifying its commitment to providing comprehensive and efficient solutions to its clients.