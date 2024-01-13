AT&T Mulls Over Sale of DIRECTV Stake Amid Industry Shift

In a potential shift away from the pay-TV service industry, AT&T is reportedly contemplating the sale of all or part of its remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV. This development comes after AT&T spun off DIRECTV into an independent entity in 2021, where it continued to hold majority ownership, and TPG Capital acquired a 30% stake.

A Broader Industry Trend

The potential sale is set against a backdrop of an industry-wide trend of cord-cutting, with traditional pay-TV services losing subscribers to on-demand streaming platforms. According to The Leitchman Research Group, the first half of 2023 saw significant subscriber losses for cable companies, including DIRECTV, which lost over 750,000 subscribers.

Potential Impact on the Streaming Service Market

While AT&T’s potential sale may not immediately impact cord-cutters or service operations for DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM, it could herald future consolidation or restructuring within the streaming service market. However, any changes for consumers are likely to be gradual, considering the time it would take to complete such a sale.

Legal and Regulatory Challenges

Simultaneously, AT&T faces other challenges. A shareholder lawsuit has been filed against the company’s executives and directors, alleging serious health and environmental risks linked to the network’s lead cables. Besides, DirecTV is embroiled in a legal dispute with the NFL and facing competition from other companies such as Ericsson and Diamond Sports Group. The Federal Communications Commission is also implementing changes to various programs and regulations related to the telecom industry.