en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AT&T Mulls Over Sale of DIRECTV Stake Amid Industry Shift

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
AT&T Mulls Over Sale of DIRECTV Stake Amid Industry Shift

In a potential shift away from the pay-TV service industry, AT&T is reportedly contemplating the sale of all or part of its remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV. This development comes after AT&T spun off DIRECTV into an independent entity in 2021, where it continued to hold majority ownership, and TPG Capital acquired a 30% stake.

A Broader Industry Trend

The potential sale is set against a backdrop of an industry-wide trend of cord-cutting, with traditional pay-TV services losing subscribers to on-demand streaming platforms. According to The Leitchman Research Group, the first half of 2023 saw significant subscriber losses for cable companies, including DIRECTV, which lost over 750,000 subscribers.

Potential Impact on the Streaming Service Market

While AT&T’s potential sale may not immediately impact cord-cutters or service operations for DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM, it could herald future consolidation or restructuring within the streaming service market. However, any changes for consumers are likely to be gradual, considering the time it would take to complete such a sale.

Legal and Regulatory Challenges

Simultaneously, AT&T faces other challenges. A shareholder lawsuit has been filed against the company’s executives and directors, alleging serious health and environmental risks linked to the network’s lead cables. Besides, DirecTV is embroiled in a legal dispute with the NFL and facing competition from other companies such as Ericsson and Diamond Sports Group. The Federal Communications Commission is also implementing changes to various programs and regulations related to the telecom industry.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Exploring the Shareholder Landscape of MetroCity Bankshares
The landscape of shareholding at MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) is illuminating, revealing a significant role of retail investors who hold a 52% stake in the company. This substantial ownership demonstrates that these individual shareholders have notable influence over major company decisions. By contrast, insiders, encompassing board members and possibly company founders, own 29% of the
Exploring the Shareholder Landscape of MetroCity Bankshares
Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater's Success
2 mins ago
Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater's Success
Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy
3 mins ago
Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy
Sioux City's Cone Park Battles Weather Challenges, Maintains Financial Optimism
2 mins ago
Sioux City's Cone Park Battles Weather Challenges, Maintains Financial Optimism
Rise in Recruitment Scams and Home Insurance Premiums: A Financial Double Whammy
2 mins ago
Rise in Recruitment Scams and Home Insurance Premiums: A Financial Double Whammy
UVa Health CEO Craig Kent Tops Virginia Higher Education Executive Pay
2 mins ago
UVa Health CEO Craig Kent Tops Virginia Higher Education Executive Pay
Latest Headlines
World News
Toke Makinwa: Personal Revelations and a Stand Against Cyberbullying
8 seconds
Toke Makinwa: Personal Revelations and a Stand Against Cyberbullying
Forever Chemicals Haunt Chicago Airports: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds
17 seconds
Forever Chemicals Haunt Chicago Airports: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds
Senator Mike Lee Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
20 seconds
Senator Mike Lee Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
The Rise of Weight Loss Injections: A Double-Edged Sword?
32 seconds
The Rise of Weight Loss Injections: A Double-Edged Sword?
SmackDown Shines Despite Absence of Roman Reigns: A Glimpse into the Lead-Up to the Royal Rumble
35 seconds
SmackDown Shines Despite Absence of Roman Reigns: A Glimpse into the Lead-Up to the Royal Rumble
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
1 min
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
1 min
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
2 mins
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
2 mins
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
29 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
49 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app