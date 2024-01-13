en English
Business

AT&T Announces Price Increase for Unlimited Plans and More Hotspot Data

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
In a significant move, AT&T has announced a hike in prices for its unlimited plans, a first since their introduction four years ago. The increase is set at 99 cents per line, per month, and becomes effective from March 5. Current customers will be notified about the hikes this weekend, while the revised prices will be applicable for new customers starting today.

More Hotspot Data for Users

Alongside the price increase, AT&T also promises to deliver more hotspot data for its users. The Unlimited Starter plan, now rechristened as Unlimited Starter SL, will offer 5GB of hotspot data, marking a 2GB increase. The Unlimited Extra plan, renamed Unlimited Extra EL, will now provide a whopping 30GB of hotspot data, effectively doubling its previous offering.

Changes Across Multiple Plans

AT&T’s highest-tier plan, Unlimited Premium, now dubbed Unlimited Premium PL, will include 60GB of hotspot data, a 10GB increase from its earlier 50GB. The Value Plus plan, soon to be renamed Value Plus VL, will also see a price increase and will permit customers to add up to 10 lines. However, customers on the Unlimited Elite plan will not experience these changes, as their rates were already raised last year.

Aligning with Market Trends

These changes bring AT&T’s offerings in line with what Verizon offers, marking a significant shift in the market dynamics. However, AT&T customers can look forward to more mobile hotspot data on their smartphone plans, something that is becoming increasingly essential in today’s digital age. The article also provides comparisons with T-Mobile and offers recommendations for those seeking mobile hotspot data on smartphone plans.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

