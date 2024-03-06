ATSG Pledges Over $354,000 to Charitable Causes, Strengthening Community Ties

ATSG (Air Transport Services Group, Inc.), a leading aircraft leasing and air transport service provider, has recently announced its substantial corporate giving for 2023, amounting to over $354,000, earmarked for various charitable causes that align with the company's core values and areas of focus. These include education, youth development, veterans support, food security, and tackling homelessness. This philanthropic endeavor underscores ATSG's commitment to fostering community well-being and social responsibility.

Comprehensive Support Across Vital Community Pillars

Among the beneficiaries of ATSG's generosity are reputable organizations such as the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, alongside others dedicated to cancer, heart health, and disaster relief. The company's recent addition, Hot Hoops, aims to provide youth in Clinton County, Ohio, with positive educational and recreational opportunities. ATSG Chairman and CEO Joe Hete highlighted the employee-driven nature of these contributions, praising their willingness to impact lives positively.

Volunteering: A Pillar of ATSG's Corporate Culture

Beyond financial contributions, ATSG employees have also devoted numerous hours volunteering for community services. Noteworthy initiatives include a diaper drive, a book drive to aid at-risk youth, a toy drive supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, and various blood drives. Hete lauded the employees' dedication and compassion, attributing the success of their philanthropic efforts to the company's strong culture of giving back.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG stands as a global leader in aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation services. With the largest fleet of converted Boeing 767 freighters and a comprehensive suite of related services, ATSG caters to a wide range of clients, including domestic and international air carriers. The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond its business operations, evident in its active participation in community and charitable activities.

ATSG's recent philanthropic investments illustrate the company's broader commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. By supporting causes that resonate with its corporate values, ATSG not only aids in addressing critical societal needs but also strengthens the bond between the business and the communities it serves. This initiative is a testament to the potential of corporate giving to enact meaningful change, fostering an environment where business success and social welfare are interlinked.