Business

ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has launched a comprehensive survey to unravel barriers and challenges faced by women pursuing careers in truck driving. The study, which will remain open until February 2, 2024, is an earnest appeal to both male and female professional truck drivers to share their experiences and insights.

Understanding the Barriers to Entry

The main objective of this initiative is to comprehend the unique difficulties encountered by women in the industry. The survey encompasses a range of questions—from driving habits like lengths-of-haul and truck types to experiences from initial career consideration through to acquiring a commercial driver license (CDL). By delving into these aspects, ATRI intends to identify the bottlenecks that hinder women from entering this profession.

Addressing Workforce Shortages and Safety Concerns

ATRI, a reputable nonprofit research organization since 1954, is devoted to critical research relating to freight transportation’s pivotal role in maintaining a safe, secure, and efficient transportation system. The insights derived from this survey are anticipated to address workforce shortages—a critical issue highlighted in ATRI’s 2023 survey. The data collected will also shed light on safety concerns specific to women drivers, paving the way for the industry to institute necessary changes.

Aiming for Increased Representation

This survey is part of ATRI’s top-priority research and is endorsed by industry stalwarts like Rhonda Hartman, a driver for Old Dominion Freight Line and America’s Road Team Captain for the American Trucking Associations. The ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in truck driving by understanding and addressing the reasons why former drivers have left the industry and discerning the specific issues they face during training, on the road, and at parking facilities.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

