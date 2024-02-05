Atmospheric River Triggers Severe Weather and Travel Disruptions in California

California is currently grappling with severe weather conditions caused by an atmospheric river, resulting in significant travel disruptions. On February 5, Los Angeles International Airport reported 48 delayed and 12 canceled flights, while San Francisco International Airport recorded 46 delayed and seven canceled flights. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport also registered five canceled and 105 delayed flights, predominantly linked to California destinations.

State of Emergency Declared

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight Southern California counties due to the torrential rainfall. The Federal Aviation Administration warned that flying conditions are precarious owing to heavy rain showers, gusty winds, low clouds, and decreased visibility. Airlines such as Southwest have issued travel advisories, permitting passengers to reschedule their flights without additional charges.

Impact on Major Attractions

Despite the inclement weather, major attractions like Disneyland Park, Disney's California Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, and San Diego Zoo remain open. However, Knott's Berry Farm and SeaWorld San Diego have been shut down.

Atmospheric River Explained

The atmospheric river, a weather phenomenon that transports water vapor, is responsible for this extreme weather. This has also affected plans for the Super Bowl Experience 2024. An atmospheric river originates from tropical moisture near Hawaii and is often referred to as a 'Pineapple Express'. It's predicted to be one of the largest and most significant storms in California's history, prompting evacuation orders and warnings in various areas.

High winds and heavy rain have led to treacherous conditions, canceled classes, and significant flight delays at San Francisco International Airport. More than half a million customers are without power, and dozens of flights have been delayed or canceled. High snowfall totals are expected in the mountains, and marine weather and high surf warnings are in effect along the coast. The storm is part of a Pineapple Express, the largest storm of the season, and is altering the planet's weather patterns due to human-caused climate change.