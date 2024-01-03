en English
Analysis

Atlassian Corporation: A Fair Value Play According to Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Atlassian Corporation: A Fair Value Play According to Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), a leading software company, has been subjected to a comprehensive financial analysis using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. The valuation method, often used to determine a company’s intrinsic value, projects future cash flows and discounts them to the present value.

DCF Model: A Two-Stage Growth Approach

The analysis assumes a two-stage growth pattern for Atlassian: an initial high-growth phase, followed by a more sedate growth phase. For the first ten years of the projection, cash flows are extrapolated using analyst estimates or previous free cash flow data. These cash flows are adjusted to account for an expected deceleration in growth rates. The present value of the ten-year cash flows, thus calculated, stands at a substantial US$18 billion.

Terminal Value and Equity Value

The analysis then calculates the Terminal Value using the Gordon Growth formula. This formula assumes a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average yield of the 10-year government bond, which is currently pegged at 2.2%. Discounting the Terminal Value to the present at a cost of equity of 7.2% yields a total equity value of US$66 billion.

When this total equity value is divided by the number of outstanding shares, the resultant value hovers close to the current share price of US$227. This suggests that Atlassian’s stock is trading at a fair value, with an 11% discount to the DCF valuation.

Limitations and Considerations

However, potential investors should bear in mind that the DCF model, like all financial models, has its limitations and should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Other factors such as industry cyclicality, future capital requirements, and changes in the cost of equity should also be considered in the investment decision process.

The analysis concludes by noting that DCF valuations are regularly conducted for NASDAQGS stocks on the Simply Wall St app, providing investors with a handy tool for financial assessments.

Analysis Business United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

