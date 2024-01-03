Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on January 23, 2024, before the market opens. The company has also scheduled a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. The webcast, along with accompanying slides, will be available online, and a replay will be accessible on the company’s website for 90 days.

Company Overview

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, which provides banking and related financial services across the United States. The corporation also runs non-bank financial services affiliates, including Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, and Union Insurance Group, LLC. As of the end of 2023, Atlantic Union Bank has a network of 109 branches and 123 ATMs across Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Market Performance

In the past year, AUB underperformed the US Banks industry and the US Market. The company’s market capitalization stands at US$2.7 billion. Despite this, several large investors, including Ceredex Value Advisors LLC and Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, have increased their stakes in Atlantic Union Bankshares. The company’s stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday, with a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

Earnings Expectations

The last quarterly earnings results were announced on Thursday, October 19th, where the company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.