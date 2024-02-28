Atlantic City Leaders Marty & La'Quetta Small Under Fire for Harming Stockton University Sports

In a surprising turn of events, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and Superintendent of Public Schools La'Quetta Small, both alumni of Stockton University, have been at the center of controversy affecting the university's rowing and hockey teams. Their decisions have led to the displacement of the rowing team and nearly jeopardized the men's hockey season, sparking widespread criticism and raising questions about their motives.

Advertisment

Controversial Decisions Impacting Athletic Programs

The controversy began when the Smalls expelled Stockton University's national caliber rowing team from the Atlantic City Boathouse, citing minimal scheduling conflicts. This decision forced the team to seek alternative arrangements in Brigantine, where they found support for their 2022-2023 season. Following this, Mayor Small's delayed approval of the Atlantic City Skate Zone ice rink contract nearly derailed the men's hockey season, which was saved at the last minute. However, subsequent actions led to the banning of head hockey coach Alan Rhoads from the premises, culminating in his firing and a lawsuit against the City of Atlantic City, State of New Jersey, and Stockton University.

Stockton University's Commitment to Atlantic City

Advertisment

Despite these challenges, Stockton University has been a significant contributor to the Atlantic City community, investing more than $260 million in the campus and making numerous donations and improvements. The university's efforts have aimed at transforming Atlantic City into a collegiate town, highlighting the stark contrast between its contributions and the actions of the Smalls.

Community and Legal Backlash

The decisions made by the Smalls have not only disrupted Stockton University's athletic programs but have also led to legal action and community backlash. Alan Rhoads's lawsuit and the criticism from various quarters underscore the growing discontent with the Smalls' leadership and its impact on the relationship between Stockton University and Atlantic City. The future of this relationship and the outcome of the legal battle remain to be seen, but the controversy has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the Smalls' tenure in office.

As Atlantic City grapples with the fallout from these decisions, the community is left to ponder the future of its relationship with Stockton University and the broader implications for the city's development as a college town. The actions of Mayor Marty Small and La'Quetta Small have sparked a debate over leadership, accountability, and the vision for Atlantic City's future, with many hoping for a resolution that restores harmony and fosters growth.