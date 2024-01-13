en English
Education

Atlanta’s MLK Sr. Community Resource Collaborative Receives Education Grant for ‘Sankofa Chronicles’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Atlanta’s MLK Sr. Community Resource Collaborative Receives Education Grant for ‘Sankofa Chronicles’

The U.S. Department of Education’s Education Innovation and Research Grant (EIR) program has bestowed the Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resource Collaborative in Atlanta with a significant grant. The funding is earmarked for the development and implementation of a culturally responsive curriculum designated to uplift the education standards for students in Atlanta Public Schools.

The ‘Sankofa Chronicles’ Initiative

The innovative curriculum, named ‘Sankofa Chronicles: Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum from American Diasporas’, is tailored to focus on the educational needs of students of color, English language learners, students with disabilities, and those grappling with poverty, economic challenges or trauma. The curriculum promises a comprehensive approach, incorporating multimedia elements like short-form documentaries. The aim is to captivate students in social and emotional learning through storytelling that mirrors their cultural heritage and community narratives.

Collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman College

The project will witness the collaboration of experts from Morehouse and Spelman College. These experts will not only train teachers but also contribute significantly to the development of the curriculum. This symbiotic partnership is designed to ensure that the curriculum is robust, comprehensive, and culturally relevant to the students it serves.

Addressing Educational Disparities

This initiative is perceived as crucial, especially for underserved students affected by resource access issues, teacher shortages, and the repercussions of the pandemic. The ‘Sankofa Chronicles’ curriculum is scheduled to be introduced in Atlanta Public Schools in the forthcoming school year, signaling a hopeful change in the education landscape for these students.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

