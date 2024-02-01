Atlanta Server Ignites Tipping Controversy with Viral TikTok Video

In a video that has been viewed nearly 110,000 times on TikTok, Jenna Michal, a server from Atlanta, lambasted the customary expectation of tipping for subpar service in the restaurant industry. The footage has resulted in a widespread debate on tipping culture, particularly regarding the 20% gratuity norm, despite the quality of service.

Challenging the Tipping Norm

Michal, who is personally familiar with the rigors of waitstaff work, criticized fellow servers for not earning their 20% gratuity by delivering poor service. She shed light on the simplicity of the job, acknowledging that while it can be challenging at times, the rudimentary responsibilities include delivering food promptly, consistently refilling drinks, and providing necessary condiments.

A Personal Standpoint

The Atlanta-based server's frustration emanates from her personal experiences of inadequate service when dining out. Her grievances include not receiving timely refills, enduring extended waits for condiments, and issues with splitting checks. Michal confessed to being an 'overtipper' in the past, but her recent encounters with subpar service have caused her to rethink her stance.

The Public Response

Despite Michal's standpoint, her video has elicited a mixed response. Some users urged her to show more empathy, arguing that servers might be having off days, and such instances should be met with understanding rather than criticism. However, Michal was quick to counter, emphasizing that she generously rewards good service, tipping as much as 30 to 40% to servers who exceed expectations. The controversy sparked by the video underscores the ongoing debate about tipping culture in America, including the increasing use of iPad checkout screens that prompt customers for tips.