Atlanta Rapper JID to Headline Bigelow Bash at Pitt, Free for Students

Mark your calendars for an electrifying performance as Atlanta rapper JID is set to headline this year's Bigelow Bash on April 7. The Pitt Program Council heralded this announcement via an Instagram post, promising an unforgettable experience for all Pitt students. With the event poised to kick off at 1pm on Schenley Drive, between Posvar Hall and Schenley Plaza, attendees are in for an early evening filled with mesmerizing music, entirely free of charge.

Who Is JID?

JID, a gem in the crown of Atlanta's hip hop scene, has been lauded for his unique blend of soulful melodies and razor-sharp wordplay. This Dreamville signee has not only impressed critics but also amassed a sizable following, thanks to his distinctive style that marries the essence of soul with the grit of trap music. His latest work, "The Forever Story," features hits like "Surround Sound" with 21 Savage, further cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Local Talent and More

In the lead-up to the main event, the Pitt Factor competition on March 22 will showcase local bands vying for the coveted opportunity to open for JID. A panel comprising members from the Pitt Program Council and various student organizations will judge the competition, continuing a tradition that has previously seen acts like Funky Lamp grace the stage alongside notable performers. Additionally, WPTS, Pitt's student radio station, is set to announce another opening act, adding to the anticipation.

A Return to Tradition

The Bigelow Bash, a highlight in Pitt's annual calendar, makes its much-anticipated return after being revived in 2022 following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous editions have featured stars such as Flo Milli and Carly Rae Jepsen, setting a high bar for entertainment. This year's event not only promises great music but also an array of local food trucks, ensuring a feast for both the ears and the palate. The Pitt Program Council's enthusiastic Instagram post invites students to enjoy a day of culture, music, and community spirit.

As the Bigelow Bash approaches, the excitement on campus is palpable. JID's performance is not just a concert; it's a celebration of the resilience and vibrancy of the student community at Pitt. With an array of talent set to take the stage and local delicacies to indulge in, this year's Bash is shaping up to be an unforgettable event. It symbolizes not only the return of cherished traditions but also the promise of new memories in the making.